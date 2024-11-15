'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2' Trailer: Higher Stakes Meet New Twists & Turns

As the threat of Purva’s return looms over him, Vikrant must figure out how to keep his secrets and keep the woman he actually likes safe. The love triangle that defined the majority of the first season will only return with higher stakes and more drama this time around.

To add to Vikrant’s worries, a new entrant threatens his plans– a man named Guru (Gurmeet Choudhary) who claims to be Purva’s friend and is determined to ensure her return.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein season 2, written and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, will release on Netflix on 22 November.