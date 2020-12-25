Weekend Watch: 'Home Alone' & Other Christmas Films

This year, Christmas celebrations are quite different. With the world dealing with a pandemic, families are mostly celebrating the festival at home. In case you are wondering how to spend the weekend, here are some Christmas films to cheer you up.
Home Alone is a series of American Christmas family comedy films created by John Hughes. The plots revolve around children who find themselves left alone during the holiday season, faced with the challenge of defending themselves and their homes from thugs.
Home Alone is streaming on YouTube.
The Grinch grows increasingly annoyed with the growing festive cheer that engulfs the village of Whoville. So he teams up with his dog to ruin the festive spirit by being a spoilsport. The Grinch is based on the 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss.
The Grinch is streaming on Netflix.
The film is directed by Peter Sullivan. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco. Her life turns upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. When she goes to inspect the property and meets a handsome attorney, she's surprised to find that nothing is what she expected. The small-town community is fun and festive, and she wonders whether the inn is the place where she belongs.
My Christmas Inn is streaming on Netflix
Just Another Christmas is a 2020 Brazilian Christmas comedy film directed by Roberto Santucci and starring Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, and Danielle Winits. Hassum portrays Jorge, a father who begins awaking on Christmas Eve with no memories of the year before, repeatedly in a time loop.
Just Another Christmas is streaming on Netflix.
The 2019 Christmas romantic comedy is directed by Leslie Small. After being fired, a radio DJ moves in with his aunt, bringing along his four spoiled children.
Holiday Rush is streaming on Netflix.
