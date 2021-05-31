Vidya Balan Shares 'Sherni' Teaser; Trailer Out on This Date

Vidya Balan in a still from Sherni.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Vidya Balan has shared a teaser of her upcoming film Sherni. Directed by Amit Masurkar, Vidya plays the role of an Indian Forest Service officer.
Amazon Studios has kept the details of the film under wraps, but the official YouTube description suggests Balan’s character will try to find a balance in a world where humans and animals are at conflict.
The short teaser likens Vidya's character to a lioness and states that the trailer will be out on 2 June. Apart from Vidya Balan, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala. The release date hasn't been announced yet.
