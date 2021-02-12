Titanic to The Last Song: Films & Shows for the V-Day Weekend

Here are some films you can catch over the Valentine's Day weekend.|
Valentine's Day is round the corner, and to everyone's delight it falls on a Sunday this time! With the coronavirus pandemic putting socialising at halt, you can spend the weekend catching up on some romantic films. We bring to you some films and shows that you can watch to keep the spirit of love alive:
Titanic (1997) has been directed, written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron. The backdrop of this American epic romance is the sinking of RMS Titanic. Two passengers on board, Rose and Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet), fall in love on the ship. But the ill- fated tragedy of an ‘unsinkable’ ship cuts their love story short.
Pretty Woman (1990) is an American rom-com directed by Garry Marshall, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the lead. The story follows an escort Vivian Ward (Roberts), who is hired by Edward Lewis (Gere), a wealthy businessman, to accompany him for business and social functions. As destiny would have it, Lewis starts developing feelings for Ward during her week-long stay with him.
This American romantic comedy is directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Aline Brosh McKenna and stars Katherine Heigl in the lead. After serving as a bridesmaid 27 times, a young woman wrestles with the idea of standing by her sister’s side as her sibling marries the man she secretly loves. Meanwhile, a handsome reporter sees Jane's unusual story as his ticket for fame.
The Last Song (2010) is a coming-of-age teenage romantic drama adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ 2009 novel of the same name. The film is directed by Julie Anne Robinson and co- written by Sparks and Jeff Van Wie. Starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, the film follows Ronnie, a rebellious New York girl, who is sent to a southern beach along with her brother to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.
To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a trilogy of teenage romantic-comedy films directed by Susan Johnson and written by Sofia Alvarez. They depict events that emerge when a teenage girl's secret love letters are exposed, wreaking havoc in her life.
Little Things is an Indian rom-com web series created by Dhruv Sehgal. Sehgal stars in the show as well, along with Mithila Palkar. Little Things is a story of a couple in a live-in relationship, who navigate the ups and downs of work, a modern-day relationship and finding themselves in a busy city like Mumbai.
Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar in a still from Little Things.
Love, Simon (2018) is directed by Greg Berlanti, written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and based on the novel Simon VS. The Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. In this coming-of-age tale, Simon keeps a huge secret from his family, friends and classmates -that he is gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.
This American drama is directed by Forest Whitaker and stars Sandra Bullock in the lead. Birdee Calvert must choose between what she believes in and her heart after her husband divorces her and a charming young man, who her daughter disapproves of, comes back into her life.
The Prom (2020) is an American musical comedy directed by Ryan Murphy. It stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Cordon. The film recounts the tale of a troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theatre stars who swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.
The Half of It (2020) is an American coming-of-age comedy drama directed by Alice Wu. The film is about a smart but cash-strapped teen, Ellie Chu, who agrees to write a love letter for a boy in her school she doesn't expect to become his friend or fall for his crush.
