NBC Universal Exec Says ‘The Office’ Reboot Depends on Showrunner Greg Daniels

NBC Executive hints that The Office reboot is possible.
There’s a chance that NBC’s hit sitcom The Office might get a reboot soon. NBC’s Entertainment Content Chairperson, Susan Rovner, reportedly said "no comments" at first when asked about the plans for the reboot of the mockumentary, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival.
She then told Deadline that the decision was solely left to be taken by Greg Daniels who had adapted BBC’s The Office for American television. She said, "Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one, we’re standing by.”
Greg Daniels told Collider in January that the reboot of The Office was not currently underway but is “not impossible”. Daniels had said, "It’s not impossible for sure. I would want to be involved, and I’ve got two other shows I’m working on right now."
In 2018, Collider spoke to Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott (Regional Manager of the paper distribution company, Dunder Mifflin Inc, Scranton). When asked about revisiting the character, the actor said he wouldn't want to be a part of a reunion or a reboot.
Carell had said, “I feel like I’m a broken record, talking about this because I get asked about it. The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air."
However, some other members of the cast don't seem to share Carell's views about the reboot. Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, told Collider in 2020 that he's 'hopeful' about the reboot because the fans would love to 'see those characters again.'
"Maybe someday we’ll do something. It’s funny, I hear things like, 'We can’t do anything because we ended this show perfectly, and we don’t wanna do anything else.' But then, someone will send some idea that’s just preposterous and I don’t know what to think," Wilson said.
He added, "Hopefully, one day. The fans would really love it. That’s the thing that counts the most. The fans would really love to see those characters again and have an experience with them."
The Office was on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, BJ Novak, Amy Ryan, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper and James Spader. The show can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
