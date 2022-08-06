The Great Weddings of Munnes Review: Abhishek Banerjee Show Is Fun in Parts

But what is unfortunate is that the story falls into the trap of following tried and tested formulas to come up with something different, but not different enough to hook you in. Munnes’ journey, although fun, seems stretched out in parts and could have easily concluded in less than ten episodes.

All in all, the series becomes a treat to watch because of its dialogues and performances. A simple narrative that chooses to stick to its cause. And although it does not stand out, for the most part, it can be a fun weekend watch, especially because it has its heart in the right place.

The show is available to stream on Voot.