The Great Weddings of Munnes Review: Abhishek Banerjee Show Is Fun in Parts

The Great Weddings of Munnes
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Marriages are a big deal in India. Arguably more so here than anywhere else. And apparently rituals, ceremonies, kundlis, caste and much more is needed for it be a success. Never mind that nobody sits back to think if the pair want to be together or not.
In Abhishek Banerjee’s series, Great Weddings of Munnes, the protagonist finds himself navigating through the peculiar importance of matching kundlis while juggling the expectations of his to-be-in-laws to marry the girl of his dreams - marriage, once again, takes central stage in this narrative.
A still from the Great Weddings of Munnes
Set in the small town, the show is similar to Gullak, where a middle-class family attempts to find ways to live life to the fullest with limited means. But in The Great Weddings of Munnes the protagonist scrambles to marry the woman of his liking and story losses its freshness.
The premise wastes no time to introduce the key characters and dives right into finding another match to solve the kundli mishap – he needs to marry any woman before he can marry the woman of his choice, Mahi. (Barkha Singh).
A still from the Great Weddings of Munnes
The show is consistent with its storyline, and it sets the tone for a slice-of-life comedy from the get-go. Abhishek Banerjee perfectly captures the role of a good-natured small-town boy with a heart of gold, while Barkha Singh becomes the devoted fiancee who fervently waits for him to find another bride.
A still from the Great Weddings of Munnes
But what is unfortunate is that the story falls into the trap of following tried and tested formulas to come up with something different, but not different enough to hook you in. Munnes’ journey, although fun, seems stretched out in parts and could have easily concluded in less than ten episodes.
All in all, the series becomes a treat to watch because of its dialogues and performances. A simple narrative that chooses to stick to its cause. And although it does not stand out, for the most part, it can be a fun weekend watch, especially because it has its heart in the right place.
The show is available to stream on Voot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)