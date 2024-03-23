The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer: Sunil Jokes About Fallout With Host

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer: Sunil Jokes About Fallout With Host

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are set to reunite for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.

(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are set to reunite for The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. The show will see the return of favourites from The Kapil Sharma Show, including Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

Netflix released the trailer on Saturday.

The trailer begins with Kapil unwrapping a huge gift box, from where Sunil Grover emerges in his Gutthi avatar. They joke around also touch upon the major fallout they had in 2017.

The trailer also revealed some guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and batsman Shreyas Iyer.

