The Great Indian Kapil Show Trailer: Sunil Jokes About Fallout With Host

The trailer begins with Kapil unwrapping a huge gift box, from where Sunil Grover emerges in his Gutthi avatar. They joke around also touch upon the major fallout they had in 2017.

The trailer also revealed some guests, including Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and batsman Shreyas Iyer.