Why Parineeti’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ Fails to Work as a Remake

If you ask me, it wasn't Nusrat John (Aditi Rao Hydari's character) who was murdered in the film. It was a brutal murder of the plot that revolves around the women in the book. Now, I understand that the makers wanted to adapt the book for the Indian taste buds, but what we see is a version of the book that seems to have muddled too many stories into one.

The book and the Hollywood film is the story of a woman suffering from amnesia and alcoholism who starts to admire a stranger she sees from the train every day. She gets fixated on her to the extent that when she sees her with a man other than her husband, she feels cheated. She gets framed for this stranger’s murder and the plot then follows her trying to connect the dots. I am not a fan of how the English film was made, but the climax is one that hooks the audience.

Now, while the Indian version tries hard to cling to the bare skeleton of the plot, there are storylines added to the narrative that just make it confusing and unnecessary. Parineeti's character (Mira Kapoor) is a lawyer who fights and wins a case against a criminal whose daughter believes he was wrongly convicted and in turn tries to frame Mira for a murder. What's more Bollywood than this?

Emily Blunt's version came out as a story of women standing for each other and vindicating themselves whereas this is a masala, tadka version that concludes in a catfight. The Hindi version tries too hard to not copy the original but keeps failing to make sense as a wholesome film because of it.