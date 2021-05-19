Makers of The Family Man Reveal S2 Release Date in Intense Trailer

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in new season of The Family Man
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of the wildly popular web series The Family Man have dropped the trailer for the second season. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the new season promises the same gripping storyline with a new nemesis. Manoj Bajpayee still essays the role of family man and secret agent Srikant Tiwari who has to juggle between these two lives, but this time the stakes are higher as he must also try to save his failing marriage.
The Family Man season 2 marks the digital debut of Samantha Akineni as the new and powerful adversary named Raaji who, in her words, wants to 'kill them all'. The show is scheduled to release on 4 June 2021, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas.
The thriller is divided into nine parts and the trailer shows glimpses of violent attacks likely courtesy of Raaji, and once again 'the family man' must save the day. The trailer reveals that this time Srikant must put in more hours at the office as his superior quips, "Remember Srikant, don't be a minimum guy," and his team continues to carry out dangerous operations, much to his dismay.
However, with the new enemy on the horizon with danger lurking closer than ever, the action-drama promises to continue to keep its audience at the edge of their seats with unexpected twists and turns.
The show's creators Raj and DK said in a statement, "The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic." They additionally advised everyone to stay safe, use masks, and get vaccinated.
Aparna Purohi, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, is elated at the idea of one of their characters becoming a household name, like Srikant Tiwari. In her statement, she further said, "The fact that Srikant Tiwari, the quintessential Family Man, received so much love and appreciation validates our belief that good, authentic stories connect and transcend all barriers."
Speaking about the new season, she added, "The new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex and dials up the action. We’re confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis."
Published: 19 May 2021,09:49 AM IST