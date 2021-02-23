'Tandav' Row: Amazon Prime India Chief Records Her Statement

Aparna Purohit, head of Amazon Prime India that streamed the web series Tandav, recorded her statement at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Tuesday, 23 February.
Purohit got her statement recorded on the directives of the Allahabad High Court.
A case had been filed by Additional Inspector, Hazratganj, Amarnath Verma, regarding the web series on 18 January against Purohit, Tandav director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehar and writer Gaurav Solanki.
According to sources, the Lucknow police had prepared a list of about 100 questions for Purohit. Her lawyers were also with her.
Tandav led to protests across the country over alleged objectionable scenes.
Besides Lucknow, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar against Purohit and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
