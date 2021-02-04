Swara's 'Aapke Kamrey Mein...' Among Top Viewed OTT Shows: Report

Swara Bhasker-starrer Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai has ranked number one among the top five viewed shows across OTT platforms with 3.4 million views, as per an Ormax report.

Bhasker's show beat Netflix's The White Tiger and Amazon Prime Video's Tandav to achieve the position. Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, streaming on MX Player, follows a couple of bachelors who move into a new apartment, only to discover that it is haunted.

Zee5's Jeet Ki Zid, starring Amit Sadh in the lead, has bagged the fifth position with 1.8 million views. The series follows Major Deependra Singh (played by Sadh), who was left paralysed during the Kargil War. However, his relentless attitude helped him bounce back.