Changing India’s Perception of a Kitty Party Through ‘Sharmaji Namkeen'

Conceptually, a kitty party is a simple idea— women get together and use their own funds to help each other out, host parties, and just have fun. But it’s much more complex— a kitty party group is often born out of necessity, perhaps for an outlet and a space of their own.

A kitty party is not something Indian cinema or TV has never explored— it was a common occurrence in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah, there have been multiple films involving groups of women who have formed a kitty. But Sharmaji Namkeen takes this a step further and uses the setting of the kitty parties to demystify the idea of a kitty party itself.