'Sex Education' Season 3: A Journey Of Self-Realisation

We meet our favourites engrossed in sexual activities in the opening sequence of the show, except for Aimee who’s just working out with her boyfriend. I mean that is what Sex Education is all about, right – not just sex. It is all about being yourself in the most wholesome way possible.

Otis is in a casual relationship with popular girl Ruby, where both characters end up heart-broken. He realises that his ‘no-strings attached’ theory has proven otherwise and has in fact hurt Ruby.