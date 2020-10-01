'Scam 1992' Trailer: Web Show Depicts Rise & Fall of Harshad Mehta

The series is directed by Hansal Mehta.

The trailer of Hansal Mehta's web show, Scam 1992, has dropped and it traces the rise and fall of stock broker Harshad Mehta. The web series will start streaming on Sony Liv from 9 October. The trailer starts with quizzing about Harshad Mehta, the brain behind India's biggest financial scam in the 1980s. Pratik Gandhi plays Harshad Mehta with confidence and we get a glimpse of how the stock broker built an empire out of fraud.

Based on the book The Scam by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story follows “the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.” The shoot of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story was wrapped up in March this year. Hansal Mehta had tweeted, “We wrapped a mammoth 85 days shoot spanning 6 months, 550 pages, 170+ characters and 200+ locations. It was tough but eventually satisfying. A great team saw this (and is still seeing it) through all the limitations and adversities. #Scam1992 is THEIR show. Thank you team!” Apart from Pratik Gandhi the series also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satish Kaushik, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ananth Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, Lalit Parimoo, KK Raina and Sharib Hashmi.