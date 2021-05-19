Never Saw Myself As the Antagonist: Samantha on ‘The Family Man 2’

As the second season of The Family Man is all set to drop on Amazon Prime Video, we got the main actors from the series talking to us about to what to expect from the show and lots more. Manoj Bajpayee joined filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK to tell us how different the actor is from, Srikant Tiwari, the character he plays in their espionage thriller. We also had with us Samantha Akkineni, the star from Telugu and Tamil films, who is the surprise factor in the latest season of The Family Man. Samantha also gave us a peek into her role in the show while telling us how different the experience of working on the show was compared to her work in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke to us about what his experience was as he was one of the first Bollywood actors who set out to shoot after the lockdown was over. Watch all that and more in this interview with the team of The Family Man 2.