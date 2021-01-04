Watch Saif & Dimple Fight for the Throne in 'Tandav' Trailer

The trailer opens with the demise of Samar Pratap Singh's (Saif Ali Khan) father, the Prime Minister of India. Amidst the growing speculation as to whether Samar will take his father's place comes another character Anuradha (Dimple Kapadia), who poses a threat to the throne. Thus begins an ugly fight for power. We also see Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play a university student, Shiva, who is actively engaged in politics. Sunil Grover, too, has an important role in Tandav.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Tandav will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 January.

Speaking about the series, director Ali Abbas Zafar had said in a statement to the media, "Through Tandav, we take audiences into the power-hungry world of politics. As you watch the show, you'll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys."