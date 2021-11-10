Why 'Red Notice' Is Just Another One of Netflix's Forgettable Action Movies

A cop and a thief team up to take down a mutual rival. A treasure hunt for Cleopatra's three golden eggs leads to globetrotting misadventures, from a masquerade ball in Valencia to a Nazi bunker in Argentina. Throw in some extended chases, shoot-outs and explosions for good measure. Some banter to ease all the tension. Netflix's big-budget pseudo-blockbuster, Red Notice, is an action comedy created by the algorithm. It's a movie designed to fill up the recommendation list, so that the next time you are done watching the Indiana Jones movies, The Thomas Crown Affair or National Treasure, you have got something to kill the time. What's worse is the movie winks at the viewer as it is shamefully lifting from better ones. At one point, Ryan Reynolds whistles the Indian Jones theme as he robs Nazi loot.

Red Notice's director is one Rawson Marshall Thurber, who's previously helmed such forgettable fare with even more forgettable titles like DodgeBall, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Skyscraper. These are the kind of movies directors might have stamped an Alan Smithee on to protect their reputation. Red Notice’s A-movie budget and C-movie director can't even scratch our B-movie itch. The cast led by Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot can't charm their way out of it either. For they're playing themselves or at least the algorithmic archetypes they always seem to play. So, they’re really just going through the motions. Dwayne Johnson gets his same grump on as FBI Special Agent John Hartley. Ryan Reynolds gets his same motor-mouthed snark on as the world's second most wanted art thief, Nolan Booth. Gal Gadot brings that same sense of mystery as the world's most wanted, Sarah Black aka The Bishop. When Sarah rats on Nolan and frames John, the two men must team up after being shipped to a Siberian prison.

The double-crosses and triple-crosses, which we can see coming from a mile away, frustrate rather than surprise. Characters lack chemistry and depth. John is a mere cipher of invulnerability. Nolan is a delivery system for quips. Sarah pops in from time to time to put their dynamics to the test.