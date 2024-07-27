'Rakt Bramhand': Raj & DK Announce Their First Action Fantasy Drama Series

advertisement
On Saturday, 27 July, filmmakers Raj and DK announced their first action-fantasy series titled Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. The show will release on the OTT platform Netflix.
The makers took to social media to share the news. “We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series,” Raj and DK wrote alongside a poster from the show.
The series will be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve.
“This is uncharted territory, which makes it all the more thrilling for us! Our goal is to create a fictional world that is both original and reminiscent of the fantastical tales from our childhood. We are having an amazing time working with the incredibly talented Rahi and our versatile partner Sita to bring this unique vision to life. Working with Netflix has been excellent, and we have their enthusiastic support for our unconventional vision for Rakt Bramhand,” Raj & DK said in a joint statement.
