'Rakt Bramhand': Raj & DK Announce Their First Action Fantasy Drama Series

On Saturday, 27 July, filmmakers Raj and DK announced their first action-fantasy series titled Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom. The show will release on the OTT platform Netflix.

The makers took to social media to share the news. “We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first ever action-fantasy series,” Raj and DK wrote alongside a poster from the show.