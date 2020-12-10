Paatal Lok, Money Heist, Scam Among Most Googled Shows of 2020

Google India has released its 'Year in Search' list on Thursday, 9 December, and Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Mirzapur 2 are some of the web shows that have secured a place among the most-googled shows of 2020. The list also includes movies and personalities that caught the attention of people.

As per a report in Times Now, the trending search terms shared by Google were mostly related to coronavirus and the pandemic.

Among the web series, Money Heist topped the 'Most Googled Shows' list. It was followed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, and Mirzapur 2.

Take a look at the full list: