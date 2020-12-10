Paatal Lok, Money Heist, Scam Among Most Googled Shows of 2020

Google India has released its 'Year in Search' list on Thursday, 9 December, and Paatal Lok, Scam 1992, Mirzapur 2 are some of the web shows that have secured a place among the most-googled shows of 2020. The list also includes movies and personalities that caught the attention of people.
As per a report in Times Now, the trending search terms shared by Google were mostly related to coronavirus and the pandemic.
Among the web series, Money Heist topped the 'Most Googled Shows' list. It was followed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, and Mirzapur 2.
Take a look at the full list:
Money Heist
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
Bigg Boss 14
Mirzapur 2
Paatal Lok
Sex Education
Breathe: Into the Shadows
Dark
Bandish Bandits
Special ops
Money Heist, streaming on Netflix has been one of the most popular shows. The crime-thriller has fans spread out in not just India or Spain but across the world. On the other hand, Scam 1992 garnered a lot of appreciation, both from critics as well as viewers. Pratik Gandhi won hearts with his performance as the protagonist, Harshad Mehta.
Paatal Lok was produced by Anushka Sharma and starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee among others. The hard-hitting show was praised for its naked depiction of discrimination based on caste and religion.
On the other hand, the Indian Premier League, US Presidential elections and the Bihar and Delhi elections received a significant surge in activity on Google. US President-elect Joe Biden and Arnab Goswami were among the top trending personalities this year.
