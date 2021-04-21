“I Was In Love,” Ma Anand Sheela On Accusation of Betraying Osho 

Ever since Wild Wild Country dropped on Netflix, there’s been a huge curiosity around Ma Anand Sheela. Searching for Sheela is a new documentary directed by Shakun Batra that will explore the life and thoughts of Ma Anand Sheela. Speaking to The Quint, Sheela spoke about returning to Indian after 34 long years, and surprised us by revealing that she had not seen Wild Wild Country. She also reacted to people calling the Osho commune a sex cult and Rajneesh’s accusations of her having betrayed him. Also on the chat, filmmaker Batra spoke about why he was fascinated and driven enough to make a documentary around Ma Anand Sheela.

Searching for Sheela streams on Netflix from 22 April.