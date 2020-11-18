Next Emmy Nominee: Running Mouse in 'The Crown' Has Twitter Amused

A mouse stealthily walking around in the royal palace in one of the episodes of The Crown Season 4 has caught everyone's attention. In the third episode of the Netflix show based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a mouse can be seen sneaking around in the royal palace.
The animal enters right after the scene where Princess Margaret is getting her nails polished. The Queen Mother is sitting on a sofa, while the mouse can be seen running from the carpeted area to the floor.
This unexpected visitor created a lot of chatter on Twitter, with many fans reading into the scene. "Anyone else catch the mouse casually strolling past the Queen Mother in Episode 3? #TheCrown", a user tweeted.
To which the official Twitter handle of The Crown asked, "Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series?"
Many fans tweeted saying they did notice the mouse. One person was glad that she wasn't imagining the mouse in the scene.
The episode features before the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana. Reading into the episode, a user commented that it is said that rats abandon the sinking ship. “At that moment, Charles was proposing to Diana. That animal knew what was coming!” he wrote.
Take a look at some more reactions:
The Crown Season 4 has been highly appreciated for the sensitive and accurate portrayal of late Princess Diana's life.
Published: 18 Nov 2020,02:39 PM IST