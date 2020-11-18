Next Emmy Nominee: Running Mouse in 'The Crown' Has Twitter Amused

A mouse was seen sneaking inside the royal palace in one episode from The Crown Season 4

A mouse stealthily walking around in the royal palace in one of the episodes of The Crown Season 4 has caught everyone's attention. In the third episode of the Netflix show based on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, a mouse can be seen sneaking around in the royal palace.

The animal enters right after the scene where Princess Margaret is getting her nails polished. The Queen Mother is sitting on a sofa, while the mouse can be seen running from the carpeted area to the floor.

This unexpected visitor created a lot of chatter on Twitter, with many fans reading into the scene. "Anyone else catch the mouse casually strolling past the Queen Mother in Episode 3? #TheCrown", a user tweeted.