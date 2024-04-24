Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' Is a Candid Portrayal Of Male Sexual Victimisation

Another key issue Baby Reindeer effectively addresses is the interaction between victims of sex crimes and the police. It draws attention to pervasive rape myths that often silence victims by scrutinising their actions and asking whether they did anything to encourage their abuser.



In the opening scene, for example, the police officer he is reporting the crime too immediately asks him whether he has a relationship with Martha and why he didn’t do something sooner. These elements of the narrative invite viewers to reconsider common misconceptions about sexual abuse and the barriers that victims face when engaging with criminal justice agencies.

Baby Reindeer is an exemplary piece of “edutainment” that breathes fresh air into the continuing public dialogue over the causes of and appropriate responses to sexual violence. It underlines the power of popular culture to challenge dominant beliefs and facilitate a deeper understanding of the diverse and often hidden struggles that shape the lives of those who endure such painful experiences.

As it continues to resonate with a global audience, Richard Gadd’s show serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of inclusive and realistic stories of sexual violence. These shows ensure that different victims’ voices are heard, irrespective of their gender and sexuality.

(Dr. Dimitris Akrivos joined the University of Surrey as a Lecturer in Criminology. His research interests lie mainly at the intersection between criminology, law and cultural studies with a particular focus on violent crime, sexual deviance and mental health (as well as their representations in news and fictional media)

(This article was originally published at The Conversation. It has been re-pubished here with permission)