Netflix Tests Charging a Fee to Subscribers Who Share Accounts

Netflix has said recently that it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with those who don't live in their homes. The streaming platform had taken a relaxed approach to users sharing passwords with family and friends. However, it saw stock dive on quarterly results that showed cooling subscriber growth.

In the coming weeks, Netflix will begin offering subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru the option to add as many as two people to "sub-accounts" at a monthly fee of $2 to $3, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long explained