Netflix Tests Charging a Fee to Subscribers Who Share Accounts

Netflix is contemplating charging a fee to subscribers who are sharing accounts.
(Photo: Twitter)
Netflix has said recently that it is testing charging a fee to subscribers who share their accounts with those who don't live in their homes. The streaming platform had taken a relaxed approach to users sharing passwords with family and friends. However, it saw stock dive on quarterly results that showed cooling subscriber growth.
In the coming weeks, Netflix will begin offering subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru the option to add as many as two people to "sub-accounts" at a monthly fee of $2 to $3, Netflix product innovation director Chengyi Long explained
Long wrote in a blog post, "We recognise that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films".
Long added that Netflix has been working on a way for subscribers to share "outside their household... while also paying a bit more". Netflix also said it will let people, already sharing accounts, to transfer profile and viewing history information to new sub-accounts.
Last year, Netflix had 221.8 million subscribers, below the target, after having a massive spike during the COVID lockdown.
(With inputs from AFP)
