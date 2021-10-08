People Receive Prank Calls After Their Numbers Were Shown on ‘Squid Game'

Several people said that they'd been getting phone calls after their numbers, or similar ones, were shown in Netflix's Squid Game.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix's Korean drama series Squid Game is set to become one of the platform's most popular shows. However, the show made headlines after reports of fans calling a number featured on the show which turned out to be a person's real contact.
In Squid Game, people who seem to be in a dire need for money, are given a card with a phone number. The number links them to the people who conduct the survival game competition for a cash prize.
Watch the trailer here:
Reuters reported that a woman in Korea saw a huge spike in calls after her number was featured on the show. The publication has also reported that Netflix's plans to tackle the issue by editing the scenes with the number in Squid Game.
According to a report in The Korea Times, another person whose number is one digit different from one featured on the show received a barrage of calls and texts, most asking them if they can participate in the games.
Jeff Bezos also praised Squid Game and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos on Twitter. Bezos wrote,"@ReedHastings and Ted Sarandos and the team at @Netflix get it right so often. Their internationalization strategy isn’t easy, and they’re making it work. Impressive and inspiring. (And I can’t wait to watch the show.”
Squid Game released on Netflix on 17 September. The nine-episode series soon became an international success. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, during a conference, that there's "a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”