'Kapil Addresses Personal Issues For The First Time': Netflix India Series Head

Netflix has collaborated with Kapil Sharma for his first comedy special, I'm Not Done Yet, which premiered on the platform on Friday, 28 January. The Quint caught up with the series head of Netflix India, Tanya Bami, to speak about the show.

When asked about why they decided to get Kapil Sharma on board Tanya said, "We knew from the beginning that as we get deeper into the India market, Kapil is a story we have to tap into. Kapil was so excited when we approached him. Secondly, these times require a healthy dose of laughter, and who better than Kapil Sharma to leave viewers in splits?"