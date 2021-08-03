'Money Heist 5' Trailer Features a Showdown Between the Gang & Military

The trailer shows an intense showdown between the gang members, who are trapped inside the Bank of Spain for more than 100 hours, and the military, sent in by the authorities to capture them. On the other hand, police officer Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) apprehends The Professor (Álvaro Morte), ties him up and tortures him.

The gang mourns the loss of Nairobi (Alba Flores), who was shot in the fourth season. However, Lisbon aka Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) motivates the team to fight until the end. We also see Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who died in the second of Money Heist, in a couple of flashback sequences.

Money Heist is one of the most popular non-English titles on Netflix. The fifth season will be its last.