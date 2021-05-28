Ray Teaser: Netflix Anthology Stars Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Madan

Netflix, on 28 May, debuted the teaser for its upcoming anthology series based on stories by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, titled Ray. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 25 June.

The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room, The Big City, and Charulata. Each of these groundbreaking films has one name attached to them-- Satyajit Ray. The teaser recreates the same nostalgia and aesthetically pleasant feel characteristic to Ray's films. As the viewer is taken from one parchment to the other, the Ray teaser introduces its stories.