We Wanted to Celebrate Test Cricket: Makers of 'Inside Edge' on Season 3

Inside Edge Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Inside Edge, the first Hindi-language series distributed by Amazon Originals, is out with Season 3. It promises to delve deep into the darker pockets of cricket and its commercialisation. The third season features an India VS Pakistan cricket series as the background against which debates on legalising betting, TV distribution rights, endorsement deals, and the captaincy of the Indian team unfold.
Starring Richa Chadha, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Amit Sial, Renuka Shahane among others, the show is written by Karan Anshuman, Ananya Mody, Neeraj Udhwani, Nidhie Sharma, and Sailesh Ramaswamy. Season 3 is directed by Kanishk Varma.
Creator of Inside Edge Karan Anshuman, and Season 3 director Kanishk Varma spoke to The Quint about the making of the show and themes the third season will cover. "Season 3 is where we celebrate Test cricket," says Anshuman.
They also talked about the arcs of the characters, audiences' responses, and the growth of the Indian Streaming landscape.
Watch the video for more.
