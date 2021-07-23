Paes-Bhupathi Approached Us for the Docu Drama on Them: Ashwiny Iyer

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari tells us all about Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes docu drama
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@niteshtiwari)
Earlier this month, Zee5 announced a web show on the lives of tennis champions Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The series has been titled Break Point. The sports docu-drama is directed by filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.
While speaking to The Quint, Ashwiny said that it was Paes and Bhupathi who approached them and not the other way round. The show, which focuses on their partnership and subsequent separation, was written and shot last year during the pandemic and is in post production right now.
Talking about it Ashwiny said, "I think they were trying to find the right voices to tell their story truthfully; the right warmth, the relationships, the psychology of these two people so they chose us."
Ashwiny, who is also working on directing a biopic on MR Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murty, spoke about what drove her to make a film on this power couple.
Published: 23 Jul 2021,03:51 PM IST