Karan Johar Promises Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Episode To Be A 'Riot'

Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama, “I believe in the power of listening, and the power of reading the room, and then taking the interview forward. Sometimes, you know that the actor is being held back, so you open them up slowly. Or sometimes, an actor is talking too much, so you take them another way.

"Sometimes, you have two people, so you divide that, to make sure the conversation is not focused on one person. A lot has to go on in your own brain when you’re doing an interview,” he said