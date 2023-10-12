How Has Queer Desire Been Dealt With in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya'?

Heena, on the other hand, at the very onset, is murdered by Mirza, the Bangladeshi Defense Minister, who is touted to be a puppet in the hands of ISI. After this, she appears in the movie through flashbacks, to bring fodder for Tabu’s quiet quest for vengeance.

But the film’s tonality does not attempt to dominate one storyline over the other. The premature end to Krishna’s love story with Heena and Ravi’s hands in it (he is the one who reveals Heena's identity to Mirza) is in tandem with each other. The end of Heena and Krishna's love, with the prior's death, lays the foundation for Ravi to be caught red-handed.