Why Do We Not Talk About Death?: ‘Clouds’ Director Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni talks about how he realised the value for life and why he thinks preparing for death is important. | (Photo: The Quint)

Justin Baldoni's second directorial film Clouds is all set for its digital premiere. Baldoni sets out to tell a tale of hope through actors Fin Argus, Tom Everett Scott, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Iseman.

Clouds is based on the memoir of Laura Sobiech, mother of Zach Sobiech. Zach's song 'Clouds', a pop number that touched on his mortality, became viral on YouTube in late 2012.

Zach, 17, wrote and performed the song while battling with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer which took his life in May 2013.

“I made a promise to him that I would do whatever I could to make sure that his message was heard, to make sure that his music was heard, to make sure that his story was told,” Baldoni said about his conversations with Sobiech when filming a documentary about his last days in 2013.