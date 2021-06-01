Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush Plays a London-Based Gangster

Jagame Thandiram was supposed to hit theatres in May. However, the release got pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Producer S Sashikanth of Y Not Studio finally announced that the film will release on Netflix on 18 June.

Director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character - in an interesting way”.

