Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush Plays a London-Based Gangster

The trailer of Dhanush's much-awaited Jagame Thandhiram has released on Tuesday, 1 June. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie has Dhanush playing the role of a Tamil gangster.
The trailer follows Suruli (Dhanush), a gangster who wants to make it big in London. We also get a glimpse of Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is making his debut in the Indian film industry with the movie. Cosmo plays the role of a London-based mafia boss, who stands between Suruli and his goal.
Jagame Thandiram was supposed to hit theatres in May. However, the release got pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Producer S Sashikanth of Y Not Studio finally announced that the film will release on Netflix on 18 June.
Director Karthik Subbaraj said in a statement, “Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character - in an interesting way”.
