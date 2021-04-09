Milestone Trailer: Ivan Ayr Directorial Gets Netflix Release Date

Soni director Ivan Ayr's next directorial Milestone is set to premiere on Netflix on 7 May 2021. The movie traces the journey of Ghalib, a seasoned truck driver, as he navigates a cutthroat capitalist society. The trailer outlines his struggle as he must simultaneously cope with a recent loss and the danger of losing his job while training a new, young recruit. This entire journey is juxtaposed with the achievement of Ghalib's truck touching a record 500,000 kilometres mark.

Talking about his inspiration behind the story, director Ayr said in a statement, "I chose a truck driver’s perspective to highlight this struggle because I see something peculiar in the nature of the occupation. An inherent contradiction: mobile, but stuck within the confines of their own truck - which somewhat mirrors modern life in general. We are all prisoners of our own perspectives, becoming increasingly detached from the world around us."