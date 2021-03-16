Trailer of Vinod Kapri’s ‘1232 KM’ Released by Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer for Vinod Kapri's highly anticipated documentary on migrant workers who travelled for days to get home during the coronavirus lockdown. Titled 1232 KM, it focuses on seven migrant workers as they embark on their journey. Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have united to add their music to the film.

According to Indian Express, Kapri accompanied the construction workers from Delhi to Bihar for a firsthand account of the ordeal. He also informed that the migrant workers told him that they 'had no money'. "If we have to die, it would be better to die on the road or in our village," they added.