Trailer of Vinod Kapri’s ‘1232 KM’ Released by Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer for Vinod Kapri's highly anticipated documentary on migrant workers who travelled for days to get home during the coronavirus lockdown. Titled 1232 KM, it focuses on seven migrant workers as they embark on their journey. Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj have united to add their music to the film.
According to Indian Express, Kapri accompanied the construction workers from Delhi to Bihar for a firsthand account of the ordeal. He also informed that the migrant workers told him that they 'had no money'. "If we have to die, it would be better to die on the road or in our village," they added.
Kapri's film will cover the harrowing ordeal, migrants' backgrounds, and the unexpected kindness of strangers. After the lockdown was announced in India, migrant labourers were sandwiched between unemployment due to businesses shutting down, and landlords. Many decided to travel home by road, often travelling for hundreds of hours.
Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption, "You have seen them. Now, walk with them. '1232 KM' takes us on a journey of a lifetime." The documentary is set to release on Hotstar on 24 March.
