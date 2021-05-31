Hollywood's Female Actors Find Satisfying Roles in TV Shows

Have you watched these TV series Hollywood's leading ladies are a part of?
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
It isn't just Indian actors who are willing to try the longer format with TV series. The trend has been popular in the West too. Many Hollywood actors have been exploring TV shows as well. Perhaps TV series is where the best-written roles for women are - no wonder we're seeing many A-listers flock to the small screens.
Male Hollywood stars are also finding meatier roles in television. The longevity of a TV series gives actors and actresses more time to explore the evolution of a character, which is now enticing for many.
Here are some Hollywood female actors who have proved that they dazzle with their acting, whether it's the big screen or the small one.
As her life crumbles around her, a small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) investigates a local murder. Winslet is unabashed as she plays a detective investigating the murder of a teenage girl in a fictional working-class town in Delaware County. Mare of Easttown is streaming on Disney+ Hostar.
Defined by tragedy since her Marvel debut, Wanda aka the Scarlet Witch has telekinetic powers. When not saving the world, she spends most of her time onscreen grieving the deaths of her parents, twin brother, or lover. In WandaVision (streaming on Disney+ Hotstar), Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two beings with super powers, live an idealised suburban life until they begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
In the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series Homecoming, Julia Roberts plays the role of Heidi Bergman, a former social worker who begins unraveling the mysteries of her previous job at the cryptic Homecoming facility, which claims to be helping soldiers transition back to civilian life.
Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe and Matilda De Angelis among others, The Undoing is a six-episode series that starts with a murder and unfolds like a crime thriller. The Undoing follows the Frasers, who reside on the wealthy side of New York City and live quite a privileged life. Their world turns upside down when a murder takes place. The Undoing is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
Big Little Lies on Disney+Hotstar is an American drama television series based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The series stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz as five women in Monterey, California who become involved in a murder investigation.
Reese Witherspoon has also been seen in another critically-acclaimed show, Little Fires Everywhere, a television miniseries based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.
Gypsy is an American psychological thriller streaming television series created by Lisa Rubin for Netflix. Naomi Watts plays Jean Holloway, a psychologist who secretly infiltrates the private lives of her patients. Within six weeks of its premiere, however, Netflix cancelled the show. The reasons were not mentioned.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined