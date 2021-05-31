Hollywood's Female Actors Find Satisfying Roles in TV Shows

It isn't just Indian actors who are willing to try the longer format with TV series. The trend has been popular in the West too. Many Hollywood actors have been exploring TV shows as well. Perhaps TV series is where the best-written roles for women are - no wonder we're seeing many A-listers flock to the small screens.

Male Hollywood stars are also finding meatier roles in television. The longevity of a TV series gives actors and actresses more time to explore the evolution of a character, which is now enticing for many.

Here are some Hollywood female actors who have proved that they dazzle with their acting, whether it's the big screen or the small one.