Here's What Critics Have to Say About Amanda Seyfried's 'The Dropout'
The Dropout based on the ABC News podcast of the same name.
A still from The Dropout.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The latest Hulu series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried in the titular role, has been created by New Girl's Elizabeth Meriwether (Michael Showalter directs four of the episodes). It's based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. The Dropout tells the story of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the titular Stanford dropout who founded the now-defunct company Theranos—which at one point promised to change the world of healthcare and blood testing, and eventually found its founder convicted of fraud.
Here's what the critics have to say about the show:
"Unlike 'Inventing Anna', which was a heady, soapy rush that enjoyed the glamour of its protagonist, and wasn’t too bothered by any need to investigate her motivations, 'The Dropout' plays it straight. Possibly too straight – there are times when a little levity as the impossibilities mount would not go amiss – but all in the service of a story that blows your mind quite as comprehensively as Sorokin’s".
Lucy Mangan, The Guardian
"...giving Holmes the conventional biopic treatment, where her romance with Balwani is treated like a love story, and how she grew Theranos is portrayed as an amazing achievement, just seems like a bad choice. Romanticizing her quirkiness, like her obsession with Jobs and her brusque manner with people, as well as her determination to sell her testing machine, despite no proof that it worked, makes her look like the hero of the story, not someone who was a fabulist at best and a con artist at worst".
Joel Keller, Decider
"It’s fascinating to watch Seyfried in later clips, after Theranos has gone boom, continue to echo language that a younger Holmes uses as she grasps for footing to start her company. Was Holmes swept up in something that simply became bigger than herself? Was she more calculating from the beginning than Dropout would have you believe? Or is there still another story waiting to emerge? While you may already know the outcome, the answers to the questions won’t become clear immediately, and Hulu’s well-written, well-acted show is certainly worth tuning into to find out".
Toni Fitzgerald, Forbes
"Elizabeth Holmes, who rode Silicon Valley’s “fake it till you make it” ethos all the way to a four-count felony conviction, isn’t interesting because she’s a victim. She’s interesting because, by every indication, she’s a sociopath. And yet, by the end of episode 1 of Hulu’s dramatic series “The Dropout,” a viewer will be wondering if the subject’s misbehavior is going to be blamed on her chilly mother, her feckless father, her own frigidity, mean girls, a sexual assault at Stanford, or the fact that she couldn’t run as fast as the other kids in grade school".