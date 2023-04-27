HBO's 'Succession' to Stream in India Again: Here's How the Fans Reacted

HBO's Succession to Finally Start Streaming In India?
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
HBO's wildly popular series, Succession, is all set to make its comeback in India. According to reports, the beloved series will make its premiere on JioCinema as Reliance JV has struck a content streaming deal with Warner Bros.
Along with Succession, other highly successful HBO shows like Game of Thrones and the upcoming Harry Potter Reboot Series will also stream on Reliance's streaming app.
Here's how the fans reacted:
Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "Seems like they pull off a Murdoch for telecasting Succession. Oh, the irony."
Here are some other reactions:
Earlier, Succession used to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India. The show's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release on the streaming platform. However, the platform confirmed that it will no longer carry HBO content from 31 March onwards in India.
