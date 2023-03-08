HBO Shows To Not Be Available on Disney Hotstar From This Date

HBO has separately confirmed the hit show will end with season four, which will air on HBO in the US on 26 March.
(Photo: Twitter)
Disney+ Hotstar has confirmed that it will no longer carry HBO content from March 31. Shows such as The Last of Us, Perry Mason and the highly successful Game of Thrones will not be available on the platform.
In a recent tweet by Disney+HS_helps, the OTT platform wrote, “Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events.”
As per a report by Deadline the decision comes one month after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans to cut $5.5BN in costs which includes $3BN in non-sports related content.
In continuation of the report, HBO shows including House Of The Dragon and Succession will no longer stream on the platform but there is still no confirmation on where they will end up.
However, as per reports the content may end up in Amazon Prime Videos.
