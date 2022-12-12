Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Gives Us a Lesson in Disobedience

The enemy in del Toro’s films is often lying in plain sight, they are domesticated and never disobey. In Pinnochio, it’s the fascist regime that has created a herd out of a community, and its railing against this structural oppression, not by device but by accident, highlighting that oppression comes in all shapes and sizes. They are often in the rules we swear by, and in the obedience of doing what we are asked to do. It’s perhaps, in the death of child-like curiosity.