Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Paatal Lok', 'The Family Man' Win Big

Filmfare introduced the first edition of OTT awards this year, in an attempt to recognise the excellent web shows and films across platforms that have kept us entertained. It was a big moment for The Family Man and Paatal Lok, both of which won five awards each. Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat also won four awards.

This time, the shows released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020 were considered eligible for the award.

Let us take a look at the full list of winners: