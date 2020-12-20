Filmfare OTT Awards 2020: 'Paatal Lok', 'The Family Man' Win Big

Filmfare introduced the first edition of OTT awards this year, in an attempt to recognise the excellent web shows and films across platforms that have kept us entertained. It was a big moment for The Family Man and Paatal Lok, both of which won five awards each. Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat also won four awards.

This time, the shows released between August 01, 2019 and July 31, 2020 were considered eligible for the award.

Let us take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Series - Paatal Lok

Best Director - Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Male) - Jaideep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Female) - Sushmita Sen, Aarya

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Male) - Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Female) - Mithila Palkar, Little Things Season 3

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics) - Sumukhi Suresh, Pushpavali Season 2

Best Director (Critics) - Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Critics) - Priyamani, The Family Man

Best Actor in a Drama Series (Critics) - Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man

Best Series (Critics) - The Family Man

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Male) - Amit Sadh, Breathe: Into The Shadows

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series (Female) - Divya Dutta, Special OPS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Male) - Raghubir Yadav, Panchayat

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series (Female) - Neena Gupta, Panchayat

Best Original Story, Series - Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra for Paatal Lok

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Panchayat

Best Film (Web Original) - Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Male) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raat Akeli Hai

Best Actor in Web Original Film (Female) - Tripti Dimri, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Male) - Rahul Bose, Bulbbul

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Web Original (Female) - Seema Pahwa, Chintu Ka Birthday

Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora, Suman Kumar, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna DK for The Family Man

Best Screenplay - Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok

Best Cinematographer - Sylvester Fonseca and Swapnil Sonavane for Sacred Games Season 2

Best Editor - Praveen Kathikuloth, Special OPS

Best Costume - Ayesha Khanna, The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Best Background Music - Alokananda Dasgupta, Sacred Games Season 2

Best Original Soundtrack - Advait Nemlekar, Special OPS

