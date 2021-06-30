Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Gets a Second Shot at Glory

Farhan Akhtar as boxer Aziz Ali in 'Toofan' trailer
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The makers of Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan dropped the trailer for the upcoming sports drama. The film follows the story of local gangster and street fighter from Dongri, Aziz Ali, who finds his dream in the world of boxing. After its revealed that he was a traitor, he is banned from the ring for 5 years.
While the reasons of his actions are unclear, he soon gets a second shot at glory; a chance to redeem himself as the 'Amitabh Bachchan of boxing'. Mrunal Thakur, who plays Aziz's love interest sums up the conflict Aziz must deal with in the film: the Aziz Ali who is running from the world or the Aziz who will rise again like a storm.
Farhan is introduced as a gangster who gets into frequent scuffles in his locality, which is how he meets Mrunal's character, at a clinic where he goes to heal his wounds. In a conversation between the two, we meet coach Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal).
With Nana as his mentor and Mrunal's Pooja Shah motivating him, Aziz trains to become a boxer. He aims to learn boxing to gain respect but soon loses the trust of his fans and his mentor once he's outed as a traitor.
Five years later, he returns to the ring, for redemption.
Toofaan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali, also stars Supriya Pathak and Hussain Dalal in key roles. Mehra is known for his directorial Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, also starring Farhan in the lead. The trailer for Toofaan has the same rugged, brutal charm as the latter.
Talking about the film Mehra had said in a statement, “Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams.”
Toofaan's release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after which the makers announced that the film would release on Amazon Prime Video. The film is scheduled to release on 16 July.
Published: undefined