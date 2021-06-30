Toofaan Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Gets a Second Shot at Glory

Farhan is introduced as a gangster who gets into frequent scuffles in his locality, which is how he meets Mrunal's character, at a clinic where he goes to heal his wounds. In a conversation between the two, we meet coach Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal).

With Nana as his mentor and Mrunal's Pooja Shah motivating him, Aziz trains to become a boxer. He aims to learn boxing to gain respect but soon loses the trust of his fans and his mentor once he's outed as a traitor.

Five years later, he returns to the ring, for redemption.