Fahadh Faasil's 'Malik' to Drop on Amazon Prime Video On This Day

Fahadh Faasil in Malik.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Fahadh Faasil's ambitious Malayalam film Malik will now premiere globally on 15 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the crime drama also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Indrans in important roles.
Malik revolves around the journey of Sulaiman Malik (Fahadh Faasil), a charismatic leader bestowed with unconditional love and loyalty from the people of his community who leads a revolution against authoritative forces that try to encroach on the lives of his people. Spanning different time periods, according to the makers, Malik is a compelling story of a past ridden with crime, death and pain that is recounted to Freddy, a juvenile criminal, who has been assigned to eliminate his estranged uncle Sulaiman, while behind bars.
A poster of Malik.
On the decision to release Malik direct to OTT Mahesh Narayan said, “Releasing Malik on a popular streaming service like Amazon Prime Video is a huge opportunity to showcase our work to a global audience. Malik is a story rooted in the Indian ethos with multiple nuances in its character as well as the emotions they portray, and I hope it resonates with the expectations of the audience.”
Published: 01 Jul 2021,12:39 PM IST