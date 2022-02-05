Dhairya Karwa: From Data Analyst to Romancing Deepika Padukone

Speaking to The Quint, the actor opened up about his early days and also what he thinks about the 'outsider' 'insider' debate in Bollywood. Dhairya, who was also seen in Uri and 83, says the size of roles doesn't matter but being a part of good narratives is what matters to him. However, he doesn't shy away from admitting the fact that he does want to take the centre stage and play lead roles in films too. Watch the video for more.