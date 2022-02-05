Dhairya Karwa: From Data Analyst to Romancing Deepika Padukone

Dhairya Karwa and Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's upcoming film Gehraiyaan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After working in a 9 to 5 job in a cubical, one fine day Dhairya Karwa decided to change his life and give a shot at being an actor. Now, on 11 February we'll see him in Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan opposite none other than Deepika Padukone. In this video interview, meet Dhairya, who is slowly and steadily making his place in the film industry.
Speaking to The Quint, the actor opened up about his early days and also what he thinks about the 'outsider' 'insider' debate in Bollywood. Dhairya, who was also seen in Uri and 83, says the size of roles doesn't matter but being a part of good narratives is what matters to him. However, he doesn't shy away from admitting the fact that he does want to take the centre stage and play lead roles in films too. Watch the video for more.
