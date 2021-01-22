Copyright Violation: HC Refuses to Stay 'The White Tiger' Release

As per the PTI report, the court said, “It is not possible for this court to come to the finding, based on the material on record, that by making and releasing the film, the defendants have indulged in copyright infringement.”

The court also said that Deora and Netflix are allowed to release the film and are directed to keep detailed accounts of the film so that if at a later stage, Hart Jr succeeds, the court can determine the monetary compensation.

Advocate Kapil Sankhla, who represented Hart Jr, reportedly said that a literary auction agreement was executed between him and author of the book, Aravinda Adiga, in March 2009 and he had to make it a film to be released in Hollywood.

He said it was in October 2019 that he came to know that Netflix was in the process of making and releasing the film on the platform and and thus a legal notice was sent to Deora and Netflix.