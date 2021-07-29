Complaint Filed Against Anurag Kashyap's Short in 'Ghost Stories'

Netflix India has received a complaint against Anurag Kashyap's short film in the anthology Ghost Stories, that released in 2020, as per a report by mid-day. This is one of the first examples of complaints to be registered after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 earlier this year.

The mid-day report also states that the complainant has objected to a scene in the short film wherein Sobhita Dhulipala's character eats a foetus after suffering a miscarriage. "The scene is not required for the story, and if the creators wished to add such a scene, there should have been a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages", the complainant reportedly noted.