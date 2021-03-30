Award-Winning Film 'The Disciple' Gets Netflix Release Date

Tamhane said in a statement, "The Disciple is a true labour of love and a story very close to my heart. It is the journey of a Hindustani classical vocalist’s struggles, dreams, and artistic journey in contemporary Mumbai. We were blessed to have an extraordinary talent like Aditya Modak portray the protagonist, through whose eyes we immerse ourselves in the fascinating world of Indian classical music."

The trailer opens with the words, "...Indian classical music is considered an eternal quest." The movie will follow Nerulkar on his 'eternal quest' to perfect his art while his journey is riddled with self doubt and expectations.