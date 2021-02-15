‘Bombay Begums’ Explores the World of Women Uplifting Women

The trailer of Netflix India’s upcoming show Bombay Begums dropped online on Monday. According to Netflix, the series revolves around five women, their difference worlds and perspectives. The series tells the story of women uplifting women in the city of Mumbai and is “relevant” and “unconventional”.

Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, who is best known for the sleeper hit Lipstick Under My Burkha, the series features Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand. Bombay Begums is scheduled to release on 8 March, you can watch the trailer here: