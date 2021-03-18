Meet the Real Artist Behind the Cool Sketches In ‘Bombay Begums’

Meet Sukriti Vadhera Kohli, the real artist behind the evocative sketches from the Netflix show Bombay Begums. Sukriti tells us how the makers of the show got in touch with her to create the art, which would drawn by the 13-year-old character Shai (Aadhya Anand) on-screen.

Sukriti, who was an advertising professional, later took to teaching college students in Mumbai and then realised the need to talk about the importance of mental health with youngsters. Through her Instagram page @docofhappiness Sukriti uses art to express herself and heal. While she continues to be a visiting faculty member at a few Mumbai colleges, Sukriti champions mental health through her artwork. Watch the video for more.