Swami Om to Shehnaaz Gill: Sexist Comments by Housemates On 'Bigg Boss'

As the final week of Bigg Boss OTT begins, a lot has been happening inside the house. All emotions are heightened as housemates meet their loved ones, while Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's chemistry has been the talking point of the show. But this time Raqesh was called out by the show's host Karan Johar for his sexist comments. During the Ticket to Finale task, Raqesh said that “men are stronger than women”. On Sunday ka Vaar Karan took a stand and said: “We are living in a woke world where you don’t say things like this”.

Karan also shared that he finds it offensive even when he is told that he is not man enough.